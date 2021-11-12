Brokerages Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.64. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

