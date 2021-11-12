GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Cut to $44.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.06% from the stock’s current price.

GRWG has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. 78,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 2.71. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 19.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 106.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 2.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

