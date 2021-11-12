Contrasting BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) & Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) and Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Fund and Hercules Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Fund N/A N/A N/A Hercules Capital 113.31% 11.45% 5.74%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Hercules Capital pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hercules Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hercules Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hercules Capital has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and Hercules Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Hercules Capital 0 0 6 0 3.00

Hercules Capital has a consensus target price of $18.13, suggesting a potential upside of 5.50%. Given Hercules Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hercules Capital is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield Fund.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Fund and Hercules Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hercules Capital $287.26 million 6.93 $227.26 million $2.71 6.34

Hercules Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Fund.

Summary

Hercules Capital beats BlackRock MuniYield Fund on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds. The company was founded on November 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives. Recognized as the industry leader, Hercules understands the flexibility these types of companies need and has the experience to work closely with them, even through challenging times, to help them reach critical milestones. Hercules’ deep sector expertise, geographic presence and its strong capital base have made Hercules the lender of choice for more than 480 innovative companies.

