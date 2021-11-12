Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 53,873 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,873 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $48,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 317,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBCF. B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

SBCF opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.