Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,551 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.86% of Helios Technologies worth $46,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $460,242 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HLIO opened at $109.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

