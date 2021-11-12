Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 301,210 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 301,210 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.20% of Nucor worth $57,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 105.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $84,665,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 95.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.