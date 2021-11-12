Polkamon Trading Down 2.2% This Week (PMON)

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Polkamon has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkamon has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Polkamon coin can currently be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkamon alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,593,905.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80586709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00071217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00071828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00098544 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,548.18 or 0.07207842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,378.38 or 1.00440564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polkamon Coin Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Polkamon Coin Trading

