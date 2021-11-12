Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$160.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$160.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 207.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.02.

CNQ stock traded down C$0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$51.97. 638,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,123,831. The company has a market cap of C$61.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$25.81 and a 52 week high of C$55.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,060,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,062,488.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,472 shares of company stock worth $8,233,304.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

