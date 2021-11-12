Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BDT. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, September 10th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “$10.00” rating and set a C$11.50 price target (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of TSE:BDT traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.57. 17,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$6.65 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.46. The company has a market cap of C$567.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$556.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.