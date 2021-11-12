Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Laurentian

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective reduced by Laurentian from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

Shares of CTS traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.