Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Laurentian

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective reduced by Laurentian from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of CTS traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

