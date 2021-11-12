1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Trading Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 1stdibs.Com traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.57. 770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 276,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $109,723.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,464,548 shares in the company, valued at $23,198,440.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 44,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,991,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,986,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,815,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.04.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.