Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Raised to C$20.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.31.

TSE AQN traded down C$0.21 on Friday, reaching C$17.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,501. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$17.51 and a 52-week high of C$22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$548.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

