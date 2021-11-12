Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 12.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 45.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 222,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at about $1,719,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.21.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.