Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Shares Up 0.9%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) shares shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 8,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 10,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Finnair Oyj alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.