INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Trading Down 1.5%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)’s share price was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 66,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 609,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INVO shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.99.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 690.33% and a negative return on equity of 333.98%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrea Goren purchased 30,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,159,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 208,950 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

