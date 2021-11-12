Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Nordson were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nordson by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Nordson by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Nordson by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,396,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson stock opened at $264.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $269.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

