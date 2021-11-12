Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$16.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 target price (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.73.

Shares of TSE:TCN traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,285. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.96. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$10.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

