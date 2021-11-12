Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.42.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ELOX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 5,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $106.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.28. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $6.77.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.