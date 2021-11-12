NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Given a C$8.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) has been given a C$8.50 price target by Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

TSE:NXE traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 457,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,025. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 41.05, a current ratio of 41.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.20 and a 12 month high of C$8.09.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

