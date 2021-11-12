Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AerCap (AER)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AerCap (NYSE: AER):

11/11/2021 – AerCap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – AerCap was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

11/2/2021 – AerCap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

11/2/2021 – AerCap had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – AerCap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

10/4/2021 – AerCap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

NYSE:AER traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.11. 12,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,796. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,065,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,344,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

