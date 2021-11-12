Royal Bank of Canada Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$196.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$196.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$179.00.

WSP Global stock traded down C$2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$185.40. 39,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$162.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$148.76. The firm has a market cap of C$21.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$89.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.94.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5.4699997 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

