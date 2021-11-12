RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on REI.UN. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.69.

TSE REI.UN traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 160,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,496. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.90 and a 52-week high of C$23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.06.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 5,000 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at C$810,521.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

