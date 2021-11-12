Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a d+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

