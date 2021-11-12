Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $334,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.51.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

