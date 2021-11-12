Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 276 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 63.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 257,114 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 22.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 79.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

NYSE DD opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

