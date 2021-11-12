Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 235 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.02 and its 200-day moving average is $160.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.