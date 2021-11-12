HM Payson & Co. Has $37,000 Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $61.74 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.