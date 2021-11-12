Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.81% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $200,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $217.10 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $163.89 and a 52 week high of $220.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

