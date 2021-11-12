Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 76 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.7667 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Queensland’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 5.43%.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, virgin money distribution channels, and ME Bank.

