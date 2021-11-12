Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $402.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.12 and its 200 day moving average is $385.10. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.