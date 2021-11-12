CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) COO Julie Holzrichter Sells 5,000 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total value of $1,104,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CME traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.25. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.46 and a 1 year high of $230.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

