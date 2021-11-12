CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) COO Julie Holzrichter Sells 5,000 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total value of $1,104,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CME traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.25. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.46 and a 1 year high of $230.89.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
