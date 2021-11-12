Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) CEO Acquires $159,100.00 in Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $159,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMBC traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $16.76. 899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $774.60 million, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 137.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,004,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,037 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $6,231,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $4,014,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,217,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 218,023 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,489,000 after purchasing an additional 144,524 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

