Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.