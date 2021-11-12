Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Vectrus updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.760-$5.070 EPS.

NYSE:VEC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.15. 502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27. Vectrus has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $599.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VEC shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

