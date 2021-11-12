-$0.26 EPS Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). IVERIC bio reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. 2,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.24.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

