voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 80.89% and a negative return on equity of 78.21%.

NASDAQ:VJET traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.88. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

VJET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in voxeljet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of voxeljet worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

