Royal Bank of Canada Trims Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Target Price to $9.00

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Paysafe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of PSFE stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 541,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,799. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,171,267,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,184,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,180,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

