Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ACET traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

ACET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adicet Bio stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 3,037.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

