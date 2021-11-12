Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ACET traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.80.
ACET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.54.
About Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
