Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Check’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a peer perform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.29.

NASDAQ:STER traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $25.79. 1,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,802. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,567,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

