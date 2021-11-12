Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 28,156 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth $51,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

