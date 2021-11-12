D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

