TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

TransUnion has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TransUnion to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.82 and a 200 day moving average of $113.30. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

