Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Trading Up 6.3%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.18 and last traded at $80.18. Approximately 547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.59.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

