Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. 8,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.64. Vroom has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vroom by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

