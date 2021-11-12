Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $110.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,167 shares of company stock worth $4,137,888 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $44,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $84,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.05. The company had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.30. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

