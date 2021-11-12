Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $32.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBTYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,615,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,492,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,843,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,898,000 after buying an additional 81,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
