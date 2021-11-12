Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $32.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBTYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,615,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,492,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,843,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,898,000 after buying an additional 81,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,357. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

