YOUengine Trading Up 177.5% Over Last Week (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. One YOUengine coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00052820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00225991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00089616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars.

