Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Hits $0.0083

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $14,769.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

