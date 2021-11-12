Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.13.

HIMS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 83,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,776. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director David B. Wells bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

