FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

FIGS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.07. 17,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,420. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68. FIGS has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in FIGS by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

